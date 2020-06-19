Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

A young woman named Gabby tweeted a statement (her account is not private) on Friday (June 18, 2020), claiming the actor had sex with her in 2014 knowing she was underage. She explained she direct messaged him ahead of her 17th birthday and he allegedly gave her his private Snapchat.

“I was sexually assaulted a couple of days after I just turned 17. I was only fucking 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing,” she wrote. “I didn’t think he’d ever see my DM I was just a kid and was a fan of him.”

Ansel Elgort attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

In a second tweet, Gabby posted a photo of the actor cuddling with a young woman, as well as screenshots of their alleged conversation six years ago.

“I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls,” she continued, before describing her alleged night with Elgort.

Ansel Elgort attends the Levi’s Times Square Store Opening on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“So when it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in.’ I WASN’T there in that moment mentally,” she said. “I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone. I was in shock.”

Gabby claims Elgort also asked her for nudes and requested a threesome with her and one of her “dance friends” who was also underage at the time.

Ansel Elgort attends the Tom Ford arrivals during New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“I didn’t tell anyone because he said it could ‘ruin his career.’ I sat there for months wondering what I did wrong. Wondering why I felt so used,” she wrote. “Years later, I have PTSD, I have panic attacks, I got to therapy. Finally, I’m ready to talk about it and finally heal.

She concluded, “I want to tell other girls who have been through the same s–t as me, you’re not alone. It’s a lot for me to even come on here and tell my story but I know it’s needed. There’s much more to my story…”

Ansel Elgort visits Build to discuss “Baby Driver” at Build Studio on June 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Elgort has not responded to Gabby’s allegations.

Elgort was also under fire Friday after an anonymous Instagram post claimed someone named Ansel used the used the N-word several times to bully them in high school. Twitter users assumed it was Elgort and criticized him, according to Newsweek.

Comments on the post, which had around 500 likes at the time of publishing, tagged the actor and asked if the post was referring to him. Many were quick to assume Elgort was the “Ansel” named, and some even made the claim that no other people named Ansel have ever attended the school.

