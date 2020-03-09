Ben Affleck Spotted With Ana De Armas in Cuba, Said to Be Dating

Ben Affleck and his co-star Ana de Armas are fueling dating rumors after getting spotted during a romantic getaway in the latter’s hometown in Havana.

A source told People that the duo left Havana on Saturday and was also seen indulging in some major PDA at the airport before boarding their private jet.

“They are definitely dating,” the source said.

Earlier, Ben and his rumored ladylove were seen happily shopping at a retail store called Clandestina.

The duo also headed off to a Havana restaurant called La Corte del Principe, and upon getting spotted by fans, even took photos with them.

📸 • Ana hoje (5) no restaurante "La Corte del Principe" em Cuba com Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/33uP8aIa3U — Ana de Armas Brasil (@dearmasbr) March 5, 2020

In one group picture, Ana de Armas, stood in front of Ben as they smiled while surrounded by fans. Another photo showed the two posing with a cook at the restaurant.

Ben and Ana de Armas just finished shooting for psychological thriller Deep Water and were seen filming Adrian Lynes‘s movie in New Orleans.

The Cuban-born actress recently made a splash with her critically acclaimed performance in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

And she’s continuing to dominate the big screen as the next “Bond Girl” in the upcoming No Time to Die, which has been postponed to a November release date.

Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck take pictures with fans in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ys8V6k5IwE — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) March 6, 2020

