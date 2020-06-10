Beyoncé’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal

The Sun reports that Beyoncé is secretly working on three new Disney projects, including the soundtrack to the Black Panther sequel.

Sources tell The Sun that the superstar, who worked with Disney bosses for last year’s The Lion King and its accompanying soundtrack, is close to signing a $100 million deal with the film company to work for the studio exclusively.

“Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand,” an insider tells the tabloid.

Beyonce performs onstage at Saitama Super Arena on October 18, 2009 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

“She’s worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects.”

The source told The Sun newspaper: ”As part of the deal they are also trying to get her team to agree to have Beyoncé voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney+.”

”The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now.”

In April, Beyoncé made a surprise performance on ABC’s ‘Disney Family Singalong’ to sing ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ from the animated classic ‘Pinocchio’.

Beyonce attends TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Before she started singing, Beyoncé said: ”I’m very proud to be a part of the Disney family. And to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America, I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”

