The Sun reports that Beyoncé is secretly working on three new Disney projects, including the soundtrack to the Black Panther sequel.
Sources tell The Sun that the superstar, who worked with Disney bosses for last year’s The Lion King and its accompanying soundtrack, is close to signing a $100 million deal with the film company to work for the studio exclusively.
“Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand,” an insider tells the tabloid.
“She’s worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they’re keen to secure her for more projects.”
The source told The Sun newspaper: ”As part of the deal they are also trying to get her team to agree to have Beyoncé voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney+.”
”The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now.”
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s 7-Year Old Daughter, Blue Ivy Carter Wins Songwriting Award
In April, Beyoncé made a surprise performance on ABC’s ‘Disney Family Singalong’ to sing ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ from the animated classic ‘Pinocchio’.
Before she started singing, Beyoncé said: ”I’m very proud to be a part of the Disney family. And to help present the Disney Songbook Singalong in partnership with Feeding America, I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”
FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP
PurSteam Garment Steamer For Clothes, Powerful 7-1 Fabric Steamer For Home/Travel. Remove Wrinkles/Steam/Soften/Clean/Sanitize/Sterilize and Defrost with UltraFast-Heat Aluminum Heating Element
Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
Premium Quality Components
Imported
THE LATEST
- Beyoncé’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal
- HBO Max Yanks ‘Gone With the Wind’ From Site Due to Racist Depictions
- Taylor Swift Talks Racial Injustice, Advocates for Police Reform and Mail-In Voting
- The Five — A Dog and His Balloon, Repeal 50-A, How to Lobster, Dog Tail Wagging and Love
- Bravo Fires ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens
- IRL Roundup: George Floyd’s Houston Funeral, Donald Trump’s Despicable Tweet and More
- Reese Witherspoon Sued Over Draper James Teacher Dress Giveaway
- The First ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Is Here — WATCH
FROM OUR PARTNERS
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.