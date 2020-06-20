Socialite Life
Beyoncé Drops Powerful New Song ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

June 20, 2020
Beyoncé Rock in Rio 2013
Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Beyoncé just dropped a surprise song titled “Black Parade” to celebrate Juneteenth.

The pop star shared a post on Instagram announcing the release of the song with the caption:

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power. “BLACK PARADE” celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses.”

“Put your fists up in the air, show Black love,” Beyoncé sings. “Need peace and reparation for my people.”

The lyrics also reference the COVID-19 pandemic (“Fly on the runway in my hazmat”) and police brutality (“Rubber bullets bouncing off me”).

Beyoncé 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
Beyoncé during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Along with the new track, Bey has unveiled the Black Parade Route, a directory of Black-owned businesses created in partnership with Zerina Akers and @black.owned.everything.

The newly launched section on Beyoncé’s website includes an expansive list of Black businesses filtered by categories such as Art & Design, Beauty, Fashion, Lifestyle, and Restaurants & Bars.

Proceeds from the song will go toward her BeyGOOD Black Business Impact Fund.

A message at the directory site reads, “Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right.”

Listen to “Black Parade” below

Read the “Black Parade” lyrics in full, via Genius:

