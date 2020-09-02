Ditch the Face Mask and Wear the BioVYZR Space Helmet

One can never be too protected when it comes to COVID-19. As we have said over and over everyone should wear a face mask when out in public and practice social distancing.
While a face mask does offer some protection, the BioVYZR will offer some major protection from airborne hazards in our daily environments.
The hazmat helmet features anti-fog windows, a low-volume, battery-powered cooling fan and hospital grade air-purifiers.
It features a germ-fighting shield which fits over a fitted neoprene vest with adjustable straps. The unit, currently on sale for $249, comes with reversible gloves that allow you to touch your face.
According to the product description:
Its proprietary design provides a 360-degree seal to shield your personal space on all sides. It also features a built-in air purifying system to filter out pathogens, allergens, and pollutants from the air you breathe. It uses Powered Air Purifying technology to create a positive pressure
The BioVYZR a type of PPE known as a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (or PAPR). These have previously only been used in industrial or healthcare environments. The BioVYZR 1.0 packs this critical technology into a practical design that is accessible to everyone.
The helmets are currently sold out with new orders scheduled to ship September 30, 2020.
