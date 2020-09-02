Socialite Life
Ditch the Face Mask and Wear the BioVYZR Space Helmet
Ditch the Face Mask and Wear the BioVYZR Space Helmet

September 2, 2020
One can never be too protected when it comes to COVID-19. As we have said over and over everyone should wear a face mask when out in public and practice social distancing.

While a face mask does offer some protection, the BioVYZR will offer some major protection from airborne hazards in our daily environments.

The hazmat helmet features anti-fog windows, a low-volume, battery-powered cooling fan and hospital grade air-purifiers.

It features a germ-fighting shield which fits over a fitted neoprene vest with adjustable straps. The unit, currently on sale for $249, comes with reversible gloves that allow you to touch your face.

According to the product description:

Its proprietary design provides a 360-degree seal to shield your personal space on all sides. It also features a built-in air purifying system to filter out pathogens, allergens, and pollutants from the air you breathe. It uses Powered Air Purifying technology to create a positive pressure

The BioVYZR a type of PPE known as a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (or PAPR). These have previously only been used in industrial or healthcare environments. The BioVYZR 1.0 packs this critical technology into a practical design that is accessible to everyone.

The helmets are currently sold out with new orders scheduled to ship September 30, 2020.

