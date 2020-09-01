In an interview with People, Brad Pitt teased the launch of the latest bottled release from his and Angelina Jolie‘s wine brand, Miraval. A rosé champagne called Fleur de Miraval, the former spouses’ newest variety will hit the market on October 15.
“Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown,” Pitt told the magazine. “Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one color.”
The new bubbly was created using the traditional saignee method and was produced within the northeastern Champagne department of France in order to be classified as an authentic champagne.
Packaged in a sleek, slender black bottle with light pink detailing, the champagne will retail at a cool $390.
“The result is spectacular and I’m very proud of it,” Pitt said.
“Miraval isn’t a ‘celebrity’ wine for me. Above all, it’s a wonderful, exceptional estate that I fell in love with, and that I continue to invest in to make it one of the finest estates in Provence. For the wine, I partnered with the Perrin family. They have been winemakers for five generations. Together, we’re in it for the long term. It’s not just a passing trend.”
THE LATEST
- Brad Pitt’s New Miraval Rosé Champagne Is Just $390 a Bottle
- Johnny Depp Wants to Delay Defamation Trial So He Can Film Lates Fantastic Beasts Installment
- Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Have Been Secretly Dating for Months and ‘It’s Very Serious’
- Armie Hammer Has Been Working Construction, Living With Friend, Since Split from Wife
- Channing Tatum Goes Shirtless to Promote His New Children’s Book, The One and Only Sparkella
- Ed Sheehan Confirms Birth of ‘Beautiful And Healthy’ Baby Girl
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Smile everyone! Japanese shop launches mask initiative to make staff seem more friendly. [OMG BLOG]
★ Watch Luke Evans and the Welsh National Opera perform Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever” for Pride. [Towleroad]
★ Kourtney Kardashian spotted out again with new 19-year-old BFF Addison Rae. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Niecy Nash marries Singer Jessica Betts. Check out the wedding pic! [Curt and Frank]
★ Novak Djokovic continued his unbeaten run in 2020, winning the Western & Southern Open title. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Yes, there was a VMA red carpet and yes, sheers were worn! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Chris Pine is Quentin Tarantino’s “favorite Chris” and Pine loves QT as well. [Celebitchy]
★ Hmm. A dead Herman Cain tweets that COVID-19 isn’t all that deadly. [Boy Culture]