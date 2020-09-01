Socialite Life
Brad Pitt’s New Miraval Rosé Champagne Is Just $390 a Bottle
Brad Pitt’s New Miraval Rosé Champagne Is Just $390 a Bottle

by
September 1, 2020
Brad Pitt participates in the roundtable discussion during the Breitling Summit
Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Breitling

In an interview with People, Brad Pitt teased the launch of the latest bottled release from his and Angelina Jolie‘s wine brand, Miraval. A rosé champagne called Fleur de Miraval, the former spouses’ newest variety will hit the market on October 15.

“Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown,” Pitt told the magazine. “Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one color.”

Fleur de Miraval

The new bubbly was created using the traditional saignee method and was produced within the northeastern Champagne department of France in order to be classified as an authentic champagne.

Packaged in a sleek, slender black bottle with light pink detailing, the champagne will retail at a cool $390.

Brad Pitt Fleur de Miraval

“The result is spectacular and I’m very proud of it,” Pitt said.

“Miraval isn’t a ‘celebrity’ wine for me. Above all, it’s a wonderful, exceptional estate that I fell in love with, and that I continue to invest in to make it one of the finest estates in Provence. For the wine, I partnered with the Perrin family. They have been winemakers for five generations. Together, we’re in it for the long term. It’s not just a passing trend.”

Fleur de Miraval

