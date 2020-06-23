Singer Britney Spears paired her bikini with a face mask for a beach date here with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and preventive protocols in place, Spears and Asghari stepped out for a beach outing with all the precautions.

Follow Britney’s lead, people!

The 38-year-old pop star and her 26-year-old actor boyfriend paired their swimsuits with masks for the outing, and Spears posted moments from their outing on Instagram.

The pictures show that Spears and Asghari were having a great time as they soaked in the sun with their face gear.

“All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari,” she wrote with the pictures.

Spears previously expressed how much she missed her boyfriend during social distancing at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime… I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit !!!!!. Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this,” Spears wrote on Instagram in April.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Spears and Asghari have been dating for three years, but, back in December, a source told ET that the couple is in no rush to tie the knot.

“Britney and Sam are truly happy together but he doesn’t want to rush marriage,” the source said. “He wants the best for her and they’re just enjoying their time together. Sam loves her and so does his family.”

However, Asghari told ET in September that he does see wedding bells in his future.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

“This is something that every couple should do,” he said at the time. “That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family.”

