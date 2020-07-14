Bryshere Gray, who played Hakeem on the Fox drama Empire, was arrested near Phoenix yesterday (July 13, 2020) after his wife told police he assaulted her for hours and choked her unconscious at their home Sunday night (July 12, 2020).

Local police said the actor was arrested early Monday outside his home in suburban Goodyear, AZ. Officers said Gray initially refused to come out of the house, so a SWAT team and crisis negotiations were called in to assist.

Photo via Goodyear Police Dept

The incident began Sunday night at about 10:15 p.m. when Goodyear Police responded to a 911 call alleging “an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her Goodyear home by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray.

Her injuries were non life-threatening, and she was treated and released, police said, adding that detectives and a Victim’s Advocate “continued to assist her after her discharge from the hospital.”

About nine hours later (Gray had barricaded himself in the home), he was “taken into custody without incident” just after 7 a.m. Monday, arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges, police said.

Bryshere Gray attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Representatives of Gray have yet to make a response about the incident.

Bryshere’s arrest comes less than a month after he was accused of cheating on his new wife, whom he quietly married, with another woman.

A friend of the said side chick exposed the alleged affair, claiming that he contacted her first via DM and never mentioned to his side chick that he’s already married. He never responded to the story, though.

THE LATEST