An Oklahoma judge has awarded Carole Baskin, star of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, the former zoo of her nemesis Joe Exotic.

The judge ruled that Carole’s Big Cat Rescue Corp “has sufficiently traced funds to allow for the imposition of a constructive trust” under state law regarding Joe’s 16.4-acre property (where most of the action took place in the Netflix series).

The zoo has been most recently under the control of Jeff Lowe. Lowe has 120 days to vacate the premises – and that includes all of the animals there.

It was decided that the land transfer documents to Joe’s mother Shirley M Schreibvogel were fraudulent, in an attempt to protect the park from the $1 million settlement owed to Carole’s company.

The land has been given to Carole to help satisfy the $1 million payment that Joe was ordered to pay for copyright infringement.

All of the animals currently living at the park must be removed over the next 120 days, and Big Cat Rescue Corp will also receive various vehicles based at the property – this includes two Dodge RAMs and a Ford F-150.

Florida-based Baskin and Exotic’s long-running feud was documented in the Netflix series, which concluded with the latter’s imprisonment for a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence for the plot and animal abuse crimes.

Exotic, 57, is currently in a Dallas-Fort Worth medical centre after he was exposed to coronavirus in prison.

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being found guilty in 2019 of paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Baskin.

He was also found guilty on multiple charges of violating the Endangered Species Act and the Lacey Act, for falsifying wildlife records.

