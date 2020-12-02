Socialite Life

Catherine O’Hara’s ‘Kevin’ cry goes viral on TikTok as clueless youths realize she was Kevin’s mom in Home Alone

December 2, 2020
Catherine O'Hara
A new generation is discovering that Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara is Kevin’s mother in the Home Alone series in classic style.

O’Hara re-creating her famous 1992 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York cry of “Kevin!” has resurfaced on TikTok, and has gone viral with nearly 450,000 likes.

The Canadian-American actress, 66, re-created the entire scene from the Christmas classic during a tribute to the legendary John Hughes, who wrote and produced the film. The Reunited Apart Hughes special hosted by Josh Gad aired in June.

But O’Hara’s perfect reaction replay to her Home Alone 2 performance, 28 years later, was highlighted solo in the TikTok post.

@cohclips_

catherine recreating “KEVIN!” 😂 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #catherineohara #schittscreek #beetlejuice #homealone #funny #comedy #moirarose

♬ original sound – catherineoharaclips_

