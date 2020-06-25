Celebrate Pride Virtually with Mayhem Miller and Eugene Lee Yang

While Pride month is being celebrated differently this year, there are plenty of chances to see some of your favorite performers without leaving the comfort of your home.

This Saturday, June 27, “VidCon Now Proud Together” will honor Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement through a night of music, education, entertainment, fundraising, and more. The event begins at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET and will be live-streamed exclusively on the VidCon YouTube channel.

Hosted by the Try Guys’ Eugene Lee Yang and RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ Mayhem Miller, the event will feature creators, artists, and activists who are proud to be who they are, creating an all-inclusive experience for fans worldwide. AmbersCloset, Jensen McRae, James Charles, poet, and activist Amanda Gorman, Kingsley, Calle y Poché, Gigi Gorgeous, Rebecca Black, dancer Fabricio Seraphin, Ashley Strong, and Sam Tsui.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to donate to the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, which posts bail to secure the safety and liberty of individuals in U.S. jails and immigration facilities.

They also raise awareness around the criminalization of LGBTQ individuals, who are three times more likely to be incarcerated than those who are straight – an impact that is disproportionately felt by transgender individuals and people of color. Full details on the organization can be found at lgbtqfund.org. So, tune in, celebrate Pride and support a great cause.

