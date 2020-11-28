Chris Evans gets a Thanksgiving scare and shows off his biceps and more headlines

Scott Evans/Instagram
In today’s Quickies — Chris Evans, Jake Paul, Jeffree Star, Kim Kardashian, SantaCon, Lil Nas X, and more!
This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!
The Top Story
Ah, Thanksgiving with family. Chris Evans‘ brother Scott Evans posted a video to his Instagram Stories in which we see Chris and his unbuckled belt following Thanksgiving dinner.
Scott gave Chris a little fright as he popped out of nowhere and gave us this priceless video. Scott captioned the video with, “Finally got a good scare on this guy. And yes, even Chris Evans need to unbuckle his belt after a big Thanksgiving meal.”
See Also
In Other News
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
Tags