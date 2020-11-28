Socialite Life
Chris Evans gets a Thanksgiving scare and shows off his biceps and more headlines
Chris Evans gets a Thanksgiving scare and shows off his biceps and more headlines

by
November 28, 2020
Chris Evans Thanksgiving
Scott Evans/Instagram

In today’s QuickiesChris Evans, Jake Paul, Jeffree Star, Kim Kardashian, SantaCon, Lil Nas X, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Ah, Thanksgiving with family. Chris Evans‘ brother Scott Evans posted a video to his Instagram Stories in which we see Chris and his unbuckled belt following Thanksgiving dinner.

Scott gave Chris a little fright as he popped out of nowhere and gave us this priceless video. Scott captioned the video with, “Finally got a good scare on this guy. And yes, even Chris Evans need to unbuckle his belt after a big Thanksgiving meal.”

In Other News

