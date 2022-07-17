Socialite Life
Chris Hemsworth: I bulked up out of boredom
Chris Hemsworth: I bulked up out of boredom

July 17, 2022
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER, Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Photo via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

 
Chris Hemsworth bulked up “out of boredom.”

The 38-year-old actor – who is married to Elsa Pataky and has daughter India, 10, and eight-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan with her – found himself bored in lockdown and arrived on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ “bigger” than he had ever been after training excessively.

He said: “It came from boredom. Sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I’ve ever been.”

However, the Hollywood star – who returned to the title role in the Marvel Studios film over a decade after he first starred as the God of Thunder – went on to joke that while his male friends were impressed by his new physique, his wife thought it was “too much.”

He told USA Today: “My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much!’ There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’ but a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Yuck!'”

Chris then added that he is “done” with bulking up for movie roles and will be asking for a bodysuit next time after he found long days on set coupled with intense training sessions to be “horrible.”

He said: “It was one thing to train and eat that much and then sleep all day. Doing this and then a 12-hour set day was something different. It was horrible. I won’t do it again. They can give me a fancy muscle-y costume next time. I’m done!”

