Chris Hemsworth shares shirtless boxing video with trainer Luke Zocchi

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has been sweating it out in the gym and seems to have taken up many other muscular activities to raise his fitness level to the next level for his upcoming project Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old actor shared a video of himself enjoying boxing with his trainer. While Hemsworth looks to be quite focused, fans have been going gaga over his chiselled body. Chris shared the video and captioned it as “Kickin the week off right with @zocobodypro @centrfit @82spaniard”

Hemsworth, who plays the popular character of Thor in MCU will be teaming up with Taika Waititi once again for Thor: Love and Thunder which will mark his eighth collaboration with Marvel.

Apart from Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature actresses Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in pivotal roles and is currently slated to release on February 11, 2022.

