Chrissy Teigen is sharing that she is getting botox during her third pregnancy, but it is not for cosmetic reasons.

The cookbook author, who has two children — Luna, four, and Miles, two — is expecting her third child with her husband John Legend and she has revealed just why she is planning to have the injections during her pregnancy.

She explained on Twitter: “I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally”

“Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing”

When questioned by her followers about her migraine-related botox treatment, Teigen clarified that she consults a neurologist instead of a cosmetic injector since she finds it to be “a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB.”

“Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB. (sic)”

One Twitter user commented that some mothers would likely criticize Teigen for her admission, “Oh girl. The crunchy granola moms are gonna come for you.”

And she shouldn’t.

“Doctors think Botox works for migraine headaches because it blocks chemicals called neurotransmitters that carry pain signals from your brain,” WebMD’s report explains.

“Botox is like a roadblock in that pathway. It stops the chemicals before they get to the nerve endings around your head and neck.”