Following a touching tribute from her husband John Legend, Chrissy Teigen is speaking out for the first time since suffering a miscarriage.

“We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) alongside a series of screenshotted tweets from her husband John Legend.

“This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together,” Legend wrote. “Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” he continued. “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

“I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families,” Legend concluded, after thanking everyone who sent them well wishes.

Teigen – usually an active social media user – has been quiet since her Sept. 30 post when she shared a heartbreaking update that her third child had died.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote alongside a series of black-and-white photos. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen said they had not officially decided on a name, but had already started calling the child “Jack.”