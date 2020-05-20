Socialite Life
Now Reading
Daniel Radcliffe Thinks Its ‘Super Weird’ That Rupert Grint Has a Newborn Baby Girl
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Daniel Radcliffe Thinks Its ‘Super Weird’ That Rupert Grint Has a Newborn Baby Girl

by
May 20, 2020
Harry Potter Cast Hand And "Wand-Print" Ceremony
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While Daniel Radcliffe is “so happy” for his Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint after the birth of his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome but admitted that it’s “super weird” they are old enough to have children.

The 30-year-appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Ellie Kemper when host Andy Cohen asked if he had spoken to Grint.

Radcliffe confirmed that he had text Grint to congratulate him on his newborn.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint
Actors Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint sign autographs as they arrive at the premiere for the latest Harry Potter Film, the Prisoner of Azkaban at Leicester Square, London. AFP PHOTO/CARL DE SOUZA (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Yes, I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it’s very very cool,” Radcliffe said.

READ MORE: Despite the Rumors, Daniel Radcliffe Does Not Have Coronavirus

“It’s also like super weird, for me, to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are.”

“It’s weird for all of us,” Cohen remarked, recalling the three youngsters in Harry Potter.

Harry Potter Cast Hand And "Wand-Print" Ceremony
Actor Rupert Grint (L) and actor Daniel Radcliffe attend the Harry Potter cast “Hand, Foot and Wand-Print” ceremony held at Grauman’s Chinese Theater July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Radcliffe went on to say that Grint and Emma Watson were “terrible yardsticks for how old people are.”

See Also
2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" Premiere
Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande Urge Fans to Take Coronavirus Seriously

“I remember when I turned 30 I remember a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that they’re lapped,” Radcliffe said.

The news that Grint and Groome were expecting broke just weeks before the couple welcoming their baby girl earlier this month.

Harry Potter Cast Hand And "Wand-Print" Ceremony
Actor Rupert Grint and actor Daniel Radcliffe attend the Harry Potter cast “Hand, Foot and Wand-Print” ceremony held at Grauman’s Chinese Theater July 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Radcliffe and Kemper recently starred in the Unbreakable Kimm Schmidt special, Kimmy vs. The Reverend, which was released on Netflix last week.

The interactive special sees the Kemper star as Kimmy alongside Radcliffe as Prince Frederick Windsor 12th in line to the British throne and Kimmy’s fiancé.

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

loading videos
Loading Videos...

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

This Great Grandmother’s “Hug Time” Protective Screen Will Warm Your Heart [OMG BLOG]
Outer Banks Star Chase Stokes Apologizes for Homophobic and Racist Tweets, Then Deletes Apology, Claims He Was Hacked [Towleroad]
Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30 [Evil Beet Gossip]
Nancy Pelosi Says “Morbidly Obese” Trump Shouldn’t Take Hydroxychloroquine for Coronavirus [Kenneth in the 212]
Happy Anniversary Meghan and Harry! A Look Back at Their Wedding [Go Fug Yourself]
Jeremy Renner Accuses Sonni Pacheco of Misappropriating Funds From Ava’s Trust [Celebitchy]
Happy Madonnaversaries! [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X