Demi Lovato dropped a brand-new song called “Still Have Me” today (September 30, 2020) amid her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich‘s cryptic social media posts about their split.
“Music is always there for me,” the singer, 28, captioned her Instagram post debuting the new single.
TMZ reports that she wrote the song a while ago but “Our sources say she kept the hook but changed the lyrics to reflect her split with Max Ehrich.”
Lovato sings on the track, “I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back / And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I’ve ever had.”
In the chorus she proclaims, “I don’t have much, but at least I still have me.”
The song’s message is all about getting over heartbreak and hopefully Demi will get over hers soon.
Demi and Max got engaged in July after just a few months of dating.
