Demi Lovato to Belt Out the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV

Popstar Demi Lovato’s comeback tour will be making a stop at Super Bowl LIV.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who has some of the most powerful pipes in the industry but has been out of the spotlight since her overdose in 2018, will perform the national anthem prior to the game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on February 2.

“Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV,” Lovato wrote in her announcement. “See you in Miami.”

Past performers have included Lady Gaga, P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Mariah Carey and the late Whitney Houston.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will handle halftime show duties this year.

A week before the big game, Lovato will give fans a sneak peek at her new music with a performance at the Grammys on Jan. 26.

Lovato has mostly taken a break from the public since focusing on her recovery after reportedly overdosing in July 2018.

The singer, who has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol, celebrated six years of sobriety in March 2018. But she relapsed, revealing the news in the song “Sober,” released in June 2018.

From Our Partners