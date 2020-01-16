Wendy Williams Apologizes For Making Fun of Joaquin Phoenix’s Cleft Lip

TV host Wendy Williams has apologized to actor Joaquin Phoenix after appearing to mock a scar on his upper lip.

Williams was discussing Phoenix following his recent Golden Globes win for Joker and said she finds him “oddly attractive”.

She described the scar to the audience on The Wendy Williams Show as a “hairline fracture”.

She said: “He’s got one of those, what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate.

“I find it to be very attractive.”

The presenter then hooked her finger in her lip to imitate a cleft lip, which occurs when parts of a baby’s face do not join together properly during development in the womb.

Williams’ demonstration garnered backlash online, particularly from Canadian football player Adam Bighill, who has tweeted at the talk show host several times over the past week asking for an apology.

This needs a RT!!! 🤬🤬🤬@WendyWilliams mimics a cleft lip and palate person!! I have a cleft lip and palate, so does my son who was just born, her actions are hideous and OFFENSIVE. Promoting bullying, with her platform, that’s IRRESPONSIBLE!! #EndBullying https://t.co/ynPidLaGf5 — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 10, 2020

Day 3

We are still waiting for a @WendyWilliams apology to the cleft community.



Outside of that, seeing everyone come together on social media to rally around her comments and actions has been truly amazing.



It’s clear we are making progress towards being able to #endbullying pic.twitter.com/lIXUa5i1vs — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 12, 2020

The 55-year-old US TV star has now apologised to “the cleft community” for her comments on January 7, which provoked a backlash online, and said the programme is donating to two charities supporting those with the birth defect.

She also said she wanted to “encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community”.

Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best. https://t.co/JmYnRb8C8t — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 16, 2020

