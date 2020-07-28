Socialite Life
Drake Beats Madonna's Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Hits Record
Drake Beats Madonna’s Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Hits Record

July 28, 2020
Madonna and Drake 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Photo by Getty Images

Drake has broken the record for the most top 10 singles in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, overtaking the previous record-holder Madonna.

The Canadian rapper and singer scored his 39th and 40th top 10 hits on this week’s countdown, as the vocalist on DJ Khaled‘s singles “Popstar” and “Greece.”

The feat comes just 11 years after his first appearance in the top 10, with his breakthrough hit, “Best I Ever Had.”

Madonna had held the record since 2008, after surpassing The Beatles‘ tally.

Drake is still at the height of his popularity, so there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue to add to that 40 figure.

The rapper has stated he has a new album coming this summer, and whenever he drops a collection, there’s a very good chance it will produce at least one, if not several instant smashes.

Drake holds quite a few chart records:

Here are the current Billboard top 10 hit rankings:

Drake – 40
Madonna – 38
The Beatle – 34
Rihann – 31
Michael Jackson – 30
Mariah Carey- 28
Stevie Wonder – 28
Janet Jackson – 27
Elton John – 27
Lil Wayne – 25
Elvis Presley – 25 (Most of his hits were prior to Hot 100 chart)
Taylor Swift – 25

