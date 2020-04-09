Socialite Life
Drake Shows Off His $50 Million Toronto Mansion

Drake in his mansion Photo by Jason Scnmidt/Architecural Digest
Drake is showing off all of the work that went into his custom-built Toronto mansion. It is just massive.

The performer appears to have spared no expense decorating his 50,000-square-foot Toronto home, which is featured in the May issue of Architectural Digest.

Drake told the magazine he wanted to erect a structure that would last 100 years, with “a monumental scale and feel.”

“Drake Manor, as envisioned by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, is a marvel of old-world craftsmanship, constructed of limestone, bronze, exotic woods and other noble materials,” reporter Mayer Rus wrote. “Every detail of the sprawling property has been meticulously conceived and executed.”

View this post on Instagram

Mega recording artist Drake (@champagnepapi) returned to his hometown of Toronto to once again plant roots there, building a 50,000-square-foot ultra-luxe pleasure dome. The stately manor, as envisioned by Canadian designer @ferrisrafauli, is a marvel of old-world craftsmanship, constructed of limestone, bronze, exotic woods, and other noble materials. “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake says of his passion project. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong,” he adds. Take a look inside our May issue cover story through the link in our profile. Photo by @jasonschmidtstudio; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @colinking; fashion styling by @mellanysanchez

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on

Drake’s architect, Ferris Rafauli, bedazzled the property with high-priced finishes. Everything’s covered in marble, antique mirror and bronze.

Rafauli crafted chandeliers for the mansion modeled on the iconic starburst fixtures at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. The biggest light, in Drake’s living room, has more than 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal and is the second-largest installation of its kind in the world.

The architect also designed Drake’s bed, which weighs a literal ton and evidently cost more than many folks’ entire homes. Its antique mirror and tufted leather headboard has a whiskey-and-champagne bar embedded in the reverse side, and the bedding features a tapestry by Alexander McQueen.

View this post on Instagram

“It’s overwhelming high luxury,” says rapper Drake (@champagnepapi) of the Toronto home he has been crafting over the past six years alongside designer @ferrisrafauli. “That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.” Indeed, the scale of the rooms sets the tone for the home experience from the moment one enters the vast entry hall, above, which is clad in solid limestone with beveled inserts of Nero Marquina marble beneath a faceted ceiling of antique mirror framed in bronze, while two sculptures by @kaws flank the doorway. Discover more of the home through the link in our profile. Photo by @jasonschmidtstudio; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @colinking

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” Drake told AD.

“The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you’re getting dressed.” Well, sir, if I had a 3,200-square-foot master-bedroom suite to romp through on a nightly basis, I’d be a happy human, too.

Rafauli pulled from traditional Beaux Arts architecture when designing the home, which is also referred to as “The Embassy.

“In form, materials, and execution, the structure is a proper 19th-century limestone mansion,” Rafauli said. “But the exterior profiles are more minimal and the lines are a bit cleaner. This isn’t stucco, paint, and fake gold. That’s not what Drake wanted, and that’s not what I do.”

Drake added, “It’s overwhelming high luxury. That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and the ceilings. I wanted to make sure people can see the work I’ve put in over the years reflected from every vantage point.”

Rafauli’s Art Deco influences are vivid in Drake’s canary-yellow lounge is featured in his videos for “When to Say When”/“Chicago Freestyle” and the recently released “Toosie Slide.”

The article serves as the cover story for the May 2020 issue of Architectural Digest and is on stands now.

