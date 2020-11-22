Socialite Life
Now Reading
Dwayne Johnson ‘refuses’ to concede Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B Jordan and more headlines
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Dwayne Johnson ‘refuses’ to concede Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B Jordan and more headlines

by
November 22, 2020
Dwayne Johnson 'refuses' to concede Sexiest Man Alive title

In today’s QuickiesDwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Hilary Duff, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Harry Styles, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Former “Sexiest Man Alive” Dwayne Johnson has reacted to the announcement of the new champion, Michael B Jordan.

Creed star Jordan was unveiled as the 2020 recipient of People’s annual award on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Johnson mocked the president by jokingly refusing to concede while posting a photo of himself as the 2016 winner.

“Congrats to my brother @michaeljordon on the new sexy crown,” he wrote on Instagram. “I CONCEDE NOTHING.”

See Also
Five States Hold Primaries As Pandemic Continues In America
IRL Roundup: Georgia’s Voting Disaster, CrossFit CEO Resigns, Philonise Floyd and More

In Other News

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Meet Instagram Hottie Brooks Marks

The Week in Drag – The latest international Drag Race spinoff, Christmas is coming with The Vivienne, Divina DeCampo and Nina West, Trixie and Aquaria’s beauty on a budget, and more

Dwayne Johnson ‘refuses’ to concede Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B Jordan and more headlines

Chris Hemsworth, Ricky Martin, Wilson Cruz, and more Insta Snaps

The Five — Baby Butterfly, A Juice Mishap, Girl Power, Real Housewives Conductor, and A Very Good Boy

Alex Trebek raises awareness of ‘terrible’ pancreatic cancer in pre-recorded ‘Jeopardy!’ video and

Nina West wants her ‘Cha Cha Heels’ for Christmas and channels legendary John Waters characters in her new video — WATCH

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X