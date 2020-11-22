In today’s Quickies — Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Hilary Duff, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Harry Styles, and more!

The Top Story

Former “Sexiest Man Alive” Dwayne Johnson has reacted to the announcement of the new champion, Michael B Jordan.

Creed star Jordan was unveiled as the 2020 recipient of People’s annual award on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Johnson mocked the president by jokingly refusing to concede while posting a photo of himself as the 2016 winner.

“Congrats to my brother @michaeljordon on the new sexy crown,” he wrote on Instagram. “I CONCEDE NOTHING.”

