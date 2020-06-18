Model Cara Delevingne allegedly had a “three-way affair” with Amber Heard and Elon Musk, according to a deposition in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard.

Depp, 57, is suing his ex-wife for defamation for $50 million, following a Washington Post op-ed in which Heard, 34, wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Liv Tyler, Stella McCartney, Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne attend the Stella McCartney Spring 2015 Presentation at Elizabeth Street Gardens on June 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

And in a deposition acquired by DailyMail.com, the ex-husband of one of Heard’s close friends alleges that the Aquaman actress spent the night with Delevingne, 27, and Musk, 48.

In a video from 19 November 2019, Josh Drew, who was previously married to Heard’s friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, was asked by attorney Benjamin Chew: “Did Rocky tell you that Amber Heard was having an affair with Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?”

Johnny Depp is seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice on February 26, 2020 in London, England. The Hollywood actor is suing The Sun newspaper over claims he beat up his ex-wife Amber Heard. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Drew replied: “Yes.” He was then asked: “Did she ever tell you that the three of them – Elon Musk, Cara Delevingne – spent the night with Amber in November of 2016?,” with Drew saying he didn’t know the specific date.

Depp’s legal team asked: “Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp, that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne, spent the night together?,” with Drew saying “yes.”

Amber Heard attends PUMA x Balmain created with Cara Delevingne LA Launch Event at Milk Studios on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for PUMA)

Chew further asks: “So they were having a three-way affair, correct?”

“My understanding, yes,” Drew replies.

Depp already filed papers demanding that Musk turn over any messages he had with Amber.

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala presented by Vivienne Westwood & Andreas Kronthaler at 3LABS on January 9, 2016 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images)

Sources close to Depp say he “hasn’t ruled out” serving Delevingne, 27, with a subpoena to find out if she has any information that could prove useful to his case against ex-wife Heard, 34.

Elon Musk has released a statement to Page Six denying the three-way allegations.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, unveils suit of batteries for homes, businesses, and utilities at Tesla Design Studio April 30, 2015 in Hawthorne, California. Musk unveiled the home battery named Powerwall with a selling price of $3500 for 10kWh and $3000 for 7kWh and very large utility pack called Powerpack. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage! Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”

