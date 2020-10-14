In today’s Quickies, Gal Gadot, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Jussie Smollett, Paris Hilton, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, James Van Der Beek, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Powered by elink

In Other News

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE