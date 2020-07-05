The British royal family has once again been dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as a photograph emerged showing Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell posing on a throne at Buckingham Palace.

The image of Maxwell sitting alongside House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, who has also faced allegations of sexual misconduct (birds of a feather flock together), apparently at the Queen’s London residence in 2002, was published by the UK-based Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday.

🔴 Exclusive: How Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey relaxed at Buckingham Palace 'as guests of Prince Andrew' https://t.co/PiokaTD1kk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 3, 2020

If you though Queen Elizabeth was pissed a Prince Andrew before…Oof.

The extraordinary image of the pair emerged yesterday (July 04, 2020) as it was revealed they were invited on a private tour by Maxwell’s pal Prince Andrew.

Ghislaine Maxwell attends the 2014 ETM (EDUCATION THROUGH MUSIC) Children’s Benefit Gala at Capitale on May 6, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Spacey, whose Hollywood career was destroyed when he was accused of groping a boy of 14, sits beside her attempting a royal wave posing as Prince Philip.

According to reports Maxwell, now 58, and the 60-year-old Spacey joined a private tour for former US President Bill Clinton organized by Andrew in 2002.

Kevin Spacey attends the European Premiere of Sony Pictures “Baby Driver” on June 21, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Spacey was a guest of President Clinton while Maxwell was invited by the duke.

A source said: “They were larking about on the thrones, doing regal waves.”

“Ghislaine sat on the Queen’s throne with Spacey pretending to be the Duke of Edinburgh.”

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson and Ghislane Maxwell attends the Opening of the Asprey Flagship Store on 5th Avenue December 8, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

“No one can recall if Andrew was in the throne room at the time but he was in charge of the visit.”

The thrones sat upon by Maxwell and Spacey were used by the Queen for her 1953 coronation — and it is considered a breach of royal protocol for anyone outside her majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh to sit in them, the Telegraph notes.

Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Ghislaine Maxwell during a July 2, 2020, press conference in New York City. – Maxwell, the former girlfriend of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in the United States on July 2, 2020, by FBI officers investigating his sex crimes, multiple US media outlets reported. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Throne Room is only accessible through public tours of the palace or during state visits and official royal functions, the paper says.

