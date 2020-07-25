Grimes to Elon Musk: She ‘Cannot Support Hate’ After He Tweets ‘Pronouns Suck’

Grimes has publicly asked her partner Elon Musk to turn off his phone after he stirred backlash with a recent tweet writing “Pronouns suck.”

Musk took to Twitter today (July 25) to condemn Twitter users with a 🌹 in their handle, which, according to Mashable, is the “best representation or the symbol of the political group, Democratic Socialists of America”.

“🌹 Twitter sucks,” Musk wrote, before putting a 🌹 in his username. Shortly thereafter, he tweeted “Pronouns suck.”

🌹 Twitter sucks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

He was quickly and rightfully slammed.

“Who else cringes more and more often every time they see Elon tweet lately?” one person wrote, with another adding, “Pretty disgusting to see from you. What’s so hard about calling someone a pronoun?”

In a now-deleted response, Grimes replied to Musk’s latter tweet asking him to turn off his phone or to give her a call.

“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” she wrote.

“I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”

Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child, X AE A-XII, in May. Grimes also released her latest album, Miss Anthropocene, back in February.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, has said that they will opt for a gender-neutral parenting style, telling fans on YouTube in February: “I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life.”

