Grimes has publicly asked her partner Elon Musk to turn off his phone after he stirred backlash with a recent tweet writing “Pronouns suck.”
Musk took to Twitter today (July 25) to condemn Twitter users with a 🌹 in their handle, which, according to Mashable, is the “best representation or the symbol of the political group, Democratic Socialists of America”.
“🌹 Twitter sucks,” Musk wrote, before putting a 🌹 in his username. Shortly thereafter, he tweeted “Pronouns suck.”
He was quickly and rightfully slammed.
“Who else cringes more and more often every time they see Elon tweet lately?” one person wrote, with another adding, “Pretty disgusting to see from you. What’s so hard about calling someone a pronoun?”
In a now-deleted response, Grimes replied to Musk’s latter tweet asking him to turn off his phone or to give her a call.
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Elon Musk News
“I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a dall [sic],” she wrote.
“I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn’t your heart.”
Grimes and Musk welcomed their first child, X AE A-XII, in May. Grimes also released her latest album, Miss Anthropocene, back in February.
Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, has said that they will opt for a gender-neutral parenting style, telling fans on YouTube in February: “I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life.”
THE LATEST
- Grimes to Elon Musk: She ‘Cannot Support Hate’ After He Tweets ‘Pronouns Suck’
- Justin Bieber Paid a Visit to Kanye West in Wyoming As West Refuses to See Wife Kim Kardashian
- Let’s Kiki About RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: The Finale
- The Friday Cocktail — Lemon Drop Martini
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar Finally Watching Saved By the Bell, Mariah Carey, Aaron Carter, Taylor Swift, Mel Gibson, and More: QUICKIES
- Johnny Depp Libel Trial: Amber Heard Accused of Beating Sister, Sister Claims Depp Punched Heard
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Quote of the day: Gwyneth Paltrow says Rob Lowe’s wife taught her “how to give a blowjob.” [OMG BLOG]
★ Watch as Anderson Cooper interrupts coronavirus town hall with an update on his son, Wyatt: “He Smells Like Milk.” [Towleroad]
★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Karen finally has her OWN theme song! [Curt and Frank]
★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Ana de Armas is taking an Affleck break. Let’s all join her. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ JK Rowling has sued a kids’ website for talking about cancel culture and her transphobia. [Celebitchy]
★ This classic clip from Password Plus featuring Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Walt, bless his heart, is truly something wonderful. [Boy Culture]