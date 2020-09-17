Merz Aesthetics has cast actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow in a new role as global spokesperson for Xeomin.

The 47-year-old Paltrow, who is apparently a longtime user of the aesthetic treatment, is featured in Xeomin’s first global campaign that is released today.

Merz chose her not only as a happy celebrity customer, but also as an authority on lifestyle and beauty as CEO of the Goop content and commerce business she founded in 2008.

“It’s consistent with what she’s done on the Goop platform and business over the years, encouraging women to unhesitatingly pursue things that make them feel good and not worry about any stigma associated,” Merz Aesthetics Global CEO Bob Rhatigan said, adding that she is a “credible, authentic expert on beauty and self-care for women.”

Paltrow announced the partnership on Instagram, stating:

Dealing with aging is a multi-layered experience. I take good care of my skin, hydrate and exercise, but sometimes a girl needs a little extra help. I was excited to try @xeominaesthetic (incobotulinumtoxinA) for my frown lines, it’s a uniquely purified anti-wrinkle injection that does not contain any unnecessary proteins. I am a big fan. #laterfrownlines #helloXeomin

In a press release promoting the launch 47-year-old Paltrow said:

“For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth. And it’s no secret that I’m an open book when it comes to trying new beauty regimens, but I want to know what’s in a product before putting anything into my body.”

Of the product Paltrow told People:

“I eat well. I exercise. I have amazing Goop products and everything. But sometimes you just need a little extra help,” she says with a laugh. “One of my really close friends is a plastic surgeon in Chicago named Dr. Few and he was like, ‘Why don’t you just let me give you a teeny bit for your frown lines with this stuff, Xeomin?’ I was noticing [it] on the Zoom, right there.”

Once she got the injection, Paltrow was obsessed with the “natural result” she saw. “I just felt like, oh I look like I just had a really good nap or something. I’m obviously a more natural person and I’m not going to go crazy with anything but I also really like that it’s purified. It’s the cleanest version,” she said.

“Finding highly purified and proven products is so important. That’s one of the many reasons I started using Xeomin a few years ago,” she said.

“For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth,” the beauty and wellness guru added. “And it’s no secret that I’m an open book when it comes to trying new beauty regimens, but I want to know what’s in a product before putting anything into my body.”

So who else is up for taking a needle to the face?