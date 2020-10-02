In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring Harry Styles, Tracee Ellis Ross, Max Ehrich, The Graham Norton Show, NeNe Leakes, Jessica Alba, and more!

Rumors are swirling that heartthrob Harry Styles is no longer single as speculations are rife that he is “romancing” Black-ish actor Tracee Ellis Ross.

According to Grazia, all the hubbub started earlier this week after celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoi posted an anonymous DM from someone who claimed they had spotted the two in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon area about six to eight months ago. The source then went on to say that it was “definitely a date,” before alleging that they overhead Styles and Ross talking about the craziest places they’d hooked up together.

According to the anon DMer who says they sat next to the famous pair, Styles and Ellis Ross were having a “pretty juicy” convo, which included talking about the wildest places they’ve hooked up and joking about going to the bathrooms together. When asked by @deuxmoi whether they managed to hear the answers, the source said, “No I couldn’t hear, unfortunately, but they were definitely on a date/hooking up.” [Grazia]

In Other News

