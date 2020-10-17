Socialite Life
Now Reading
Heidi Klum Dances Around in Savage X Fenty Lingerie and More Quickies
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Heidi Klum Dances Around in Savage X Fenty Lingerie and More Quickies

by
October 17, 2020
Heidi Klum Dances Around in Savage X Fenty Lingerie
Photo via Heidi Klum/Instagram

In today’s Quickies, Heidi Klum, AMC, Taryn Manning, Dancing with the Stars, Leslie Jones, Miley Cyrus, Timothee Chalamet, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Heidi Klum is enjoying a recent gift from Rihanna.

On Thursday, the America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to show off an all-black number from the singer and designer’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

In the video, Klum, 47, is seen dancing around a bathroom as she flaunts the two-piece.

Powered by elink

In Other News

See Original | Powered by elink

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Meet Instagram Hottie Brayden Dunbar

Heidi Klum Dances Around in Savage X Fenty Lingerie and More Quickies

Chrissy Teigen Speaks Out for the First Time Since Pregnancy Loss

Dylan O’Brien Reveals He Has Anxiety Filming Action Scenes Since Maze Runner Set Injury

John Legend ‘In Awe’ of Wife Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Strength’ and More Quickies

Peppermint Opens Her Diary and Shares Songs of Love and Loss with a New Musical Project

Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Sam Heughan, and More Insta Snaps

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X