Here Is What Is Coming to Netflix in April 2020

With practically everyone in quarantine or practicing “social distancing” thanks to the spread of the coronavirus / COVID-19, a global pandemic that has brought the global economy to a screeching halt, streaming has become even more popular than ever.
There has literally never been a better time to Netflix and chill (while also making sure to wash your hands, of course).
Some of the highlights include the hit series Community, comedian Ricky Gervais’ After Life: Season 2, and Fauda. Movie standouts include Taxi Driver, Mud, Road to Perdition, The Death of Stalin, The Social Network, The Matrix, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April and what to watch.
April 1st
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)
How To Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)
Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2nd
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3rd
Coffee & Kareen (Netflix Film)
La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)
StarBeam (Netflix Family)
April 4th
Angel Has Fallen
April 5th
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6th
The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)
April 7th
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
April 9th
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
April 10th
Brew Brothers (Netflix Original)
LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)
La vie scholaire (Netflix Film)
Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)
The Main Event (Netflix Film)
Tigertail (Netflix Film)
April 14th
Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 15th
The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)
Outer Banks (Nettflix Original)
April 16th
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)
Jem and the Holograms
April 17th
Betonrausch (Netflix Film)
blackAF (Netflix Original)
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)
Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)
Sergio (Netflix Film)
Too Hot To Handle (Netflix Original)
April 18th
The Green Hornet
April 20th
Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original) *Fittingly, this lands on 4/20.
The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)
The Vatican Tapes
April 21st
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 22nd
Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)
Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)
El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)
The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)
The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)
Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)
April 23rd
The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
April 24th
After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Extraction (Netflix Film)
Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)
April 25th
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26th
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
April 27th
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)
April 29th
A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)
Extracurricular (Netflix Original)
Muder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)
Nadiya’s Time To Eat (Netflix Original)
Summertime (Netflix Original)
April 3oth
Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)
Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)
The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) Netflix Film
The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)
Podcasts
Netflix Is A Daily Joke
Post Play
Coming Soon
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (Netflix Documentary)
The Circle Game (Netflix Original)
The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)
Stream responsibly and wash your hands.
