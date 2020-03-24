Here Is What Is Coming to Netflix in April 2020

With practically everyone in quarantine or practicing “social distancing” thanks to the spread of the coronavirus / COVID-19, a global pandemic that has brought the global economy to a screeching halt, streaming has become even more popular than ever.

There has literally never been a better time to Netflix and chill (while also making sure to wash your hands, of course).

Some of the highlights include the hit series Community, comedian Ricky Gervais’ After Life: Season 2, and Fauda. Movie standouts include Taxi Driver, Mud, Road to Perdition, The Death of Stalin, The Social Network, The Matrix, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April and what to watch.

April 1st

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)

How To Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2nd

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3rd

Coffee & Kareen (Netflix Film)

La casa de papel: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4th

Angel Has Fallen

April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6th

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7th

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9th

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

April 10th

Brew Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scholaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

April 14th

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15th

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Nettflix Original)

April 16th

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)

Jem and the Holograms

April 17th

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot To Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18th

The Green Hornet

April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original) *Fittingly, this lands on 4/20.

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21st

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 22nd

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23rd

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24th

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25th

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26th

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27th

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29th

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Muder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya’s Time To Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 3oth

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest Of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) Netflix Film

The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)

Podcasts

Netflix Is A Daily Joke

Post Play

Coming Soon

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage (Netflix Documentary)

The Circle Game (Netflix Original)

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)

Stream responsibly and wash your hands.

