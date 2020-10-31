In today’s Quickies, Hocus Pocus, Caitlyn Jenner, Jeff Bridges, Chrissy Teigen, Halloween, Filthy Rich, India Oxemberg, and more!

The cast of Hocus Pocus reunited to conjure up funds for the New York Restoration Project, a nonprofit founded by Bette Midler that aims to create a greener and more sustainable New York City.

The virtual Hulaween benefit, In Search of The Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover, took place Friday, with stars of the cult classic Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles (and outfits) for the hour-long witchy event.

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, the horror hostess depicted by Cassandra Peterson, emceed the mockumentary show, which explored the three sisters’ history, answering questions about their ancestry, education, music careers, fateful love affairs and more. Fellow castmates Thora Birch, Omri Katz and Doug Jones also joined the reunion.

