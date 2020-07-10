Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted that she was in a romantic relationship with musician August Alsina, but while she was briefly separated from Will Smith.

Last week, Alsina claimed Will Smith gave his blessing over his relationship with Pinkett Smith. “I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation… He gave me his blessing,” Alsina said at the time. “I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her.”

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett-Smith at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Representatives for Pinkett Smith responded to Alsina’s claim saying they are “absolutely not true.” Sort of.

With her husband Will Smith by her side, Jada confirmed her relationship with the 27-year-old singer during the Friday (July 10, 2020) episode of The Red Table, explaining that she and Will were going through a temporary separation.

Actor Will Smith and his wife singer/actress Jada Pinkett Smith pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Columbia Picture’s “The Pursuit of Happyness” at Sony Studios on December 7, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table, the media, the headlines, we specifically never said anything,” Will began. “We were purposely never saying anything. We specifically never said anything. Coming to the table, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something.”

Jada then added, “It’s a situation that I consider private. This is a very personal journey that became very public.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attends the 40th NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“Four and a half years ago… I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends,” she continued. “And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.”

Jada went on to share that she met August when he “was really sick.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Focus” at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health,” she said. “We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time.”

Will replied, “I was done with you.”

“We broke up,” the 48-year-old actress clarified. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time.”

“And then what did you do, Jada?” Will asked.

Hosts Will and Jada Pinkett Smith speak onstage at the BET Awards 05 at the Kodak Theatre on June 28, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“From there as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. One thing I want to clean up,” the mother of two said before bringing up August’s comments about having “sat down with Will and had a conversation” before starting his relationship with Jada.

“…the only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself,” Jada said. “But what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he’s not a homewrecker because he’s not.”

Will then asked her to clarify what she meant by “entanglement,” to which she replied, “Yes, it was a relationship absolutely.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing,” Jada said. “And as I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, he decided to break all communication with me which was totally understandable. And I let that be and hadn’t talked to him since so it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago].”

Will added, “For me, this was years ago.” Jada then said the two have since repaired their relationship. “We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love,” she told him.

Watch Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith in Red Table Talk episode below.