Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon Who Died At 36 With Moving Tribute

October 27, 2020
Jamie Foxx and DeOndra Dixon
JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is mourning the death of his sister DeOndra Dixon.

The actor announced Dixon’s passing in a statement shared to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26. She died Oct. 19 at the age of 36.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light,” Foxx captioned a series of family photos through the years.

Jamie Foxx and DeOndra Dixon Global Down Syndrome Foundation's 10th Anniversary Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show 2018
Jamie Foxx and DeOndra Dixon at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation 10th anniversary BBBY fashion show at Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel on October 20, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation)

His message continued, “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on.”

In 2011, Dixon was named a Global Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. According to an autobiography shared to the organization’s website, Dixon participated in the Special Olympics for nearly a decade and had aspirations of becoming a professional dancer.

My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔

