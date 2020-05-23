The gloves are off between Jamie King (former start of Hart of Dixie, a friend of Taylor Swift) and Kyle Newman in what is turning out to be a very contentious split.

In newly filed court docs, Newman is claiming his estranged wife and mother of his kids, King, is a “chronic drug addict and alcoholic.”

In the docs filed Friday (May 22, 2020), the 44-year-old director alleges that the 41-year-old actress “refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment for such problem.”

Per the legal papers, Newman claims that King abused drugs before, while, and after their two sons — James, 6, and Leo, 4 — were born. He further alleges in the docs that Leo was born “addicted to opiates.”

Jamie King and Kyle Newman attend T-Mobile Un-carrier X Launch Celebration at The Shrine Auditorium on November 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

He says that King tried to get sober but allegedly relapsed in January 2020 and began “drinking even more heavily” and would disappear from their home for days at a time, according to the docs.

Newman claimed that he and over a dozen of her closest friends attempted to stage an intervention. Afterward, King checked herself into a rehab facility in Utah but shortly after checked herself out, according to the docs.

In February, Newman claims that King was in Canada for work and after visiting her with the kids she blew them off because she was “too busy” and allegedly later admitted to having an affair.

Newman is currently requesting he be granted temporary primary physical custody of his sons with King getting visitation. Currently, they share joint legal custody.

He also wants King to complete a parenting class, refrain from operating a vehicle with the children in the car, and submit to random drug testing including prescription pills.

As of May, James and Leo are residing in Pennsylvania with Newman while King is in Los Angeles.

Jamie King and Kyle Newman attend The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder’s HEAVEN – Celebrating the 10th Anniversary at Red Studios on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

As for King’s side of the story, well, it tells a much different story.

After filing for divorce from her estranged husband, the actress also filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order on May 18, in which she claims she’s been a victim of verbal and emotional abuse.

In court docs, King claims that she’s experienced repeated abuse at Newman’s hand since the birth of their eldest son, James, which allegedly includes electronic surveillance, recording her without her knowledge, screaming and harassing her, chasing her in his car, isolating her from friends and staging a fake intervention to force her into confinement.

King claims that her sister-in-law, Tahnee King, has witnessed the alleged abuse and allegedly heard Newman calling her inappropriate names in front of their two children. She claims he has a pattern where any time she attempted to gain some independence, he would escalate his efforts to demean and isolate her.

Jamie King and Kyle Newman attend the Libertine Fall 2019 Runway Show at Ebell of Los Angeles on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Libertine)

King lists May 7, 2020, as the most recent incident of alleged abuse, claiming that Newman continued “to refuse to return the children that he is withholding from out of state. On May 7th, 2020, he told me [Jaime] he is having people watch my movements and my home.” She claims this alleged abuse has caused her anxiety, fear, and emotional damage.

King is also requesting that her sons, James and Leo Newman, be included in the protection order. In the docs, she states that she is requesting this order of protection because Newman has allegedly refused to return their children to L.A., “electing to remain in Pennsylvania without her consent.”

She says she has filed for sole legal and physical custody and that she is terrified Newman will retaliate. Per the docs, she is in fear that he will “abscond” with the children as he has allegedly cleared cash from their bank account and allegedly emptied some valuables from their safe.

Jamie King and Kyle Newman at Skylight SOHO on January 26, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Have they watched Marriage Story? They might just want to Netflix and chill a bit.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS