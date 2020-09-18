Jason Momoa Shares Shirtless Video After Car Breaks Down

Actor Jason Momoa made the best out of being stranded in the desert after his car broke down on a desert highway.

Lucky for us, Momoa took of his shirt and went on social media to document the unfortunate event.

Posting Instagram Story yesterday (September 17, 2020) the 41-year-old shared a series of videos that captured him sporting only black and white striped pants, flip flops and sunglasses.

Photo via Jason Momoa/Instagram

Speaking to the camera, Momoa said: “Well, sitting on the side of the road, broken down… it’s 110 degrees out here. God damn radiator. I love the desert catching some rays and enjoying the time alone just me and @colterwall.”

The actor was referring to the country singer Colter Wall, whose voice Jason was playing to keep himself company. Thankfully, someone eventually came to Jason’s rescue.

“My boyfriend fixed my car,” Jason joked in an update on his Instagram Story, which was a video of actor hitting the road once again, this time joined by a friend.