Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show Led to More Than 1,300 FCC Complaints

The halftime performance that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined at Super Bowl LIV earlier this month received some backlash from people who thought it was a bit too promiscuous, and hundreds of those people were so bothered by it that they filed formal complaints.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received more than 1,300 complaints from viewers who felt the halftime show was inappropriate, according to records obtained by WFAA’s Ryan Wood. The complaints cited issues involving “extreme booty shaking” and content that “would have been considered soft porn not many years ago.”

Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“I do not subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we do not buy porn for $20 a flick, we simply wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl,” one viewer from Tennessee wrote. “God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert but instead had our eyes molested.”

Some people were upset that no public warnings were given before the show, believing it encouraged sex trafficking and other illegal activity.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While these strongly-worded objections seem extreme, it’s worth keeping in mind that the Super Bowl LIV averaged 102 million viewers, so the number of complaints received by the FCC represents less than one-thousandth of a percent of all viewers.

Regardless, these complaints are probably the least of Lopez’s and Shakira’s concerns; after all, both musicians saw a spike in their music sales following the performance.

