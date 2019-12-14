13 Photos of Niall Horan, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and More Having a Blast at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019

Singer Taylor Swift‘s 30th birthday was celebrated yesterday (December 13, 2019) during Z100′s Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
She received a massive cake that featured the faces of her cats, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin, on it.
Taylor performed her recent hits like “Me!” and “Christmas Far Tree” (her first live performance of the holiday single) while also singing classics like “Blank Space” and “Welcome To New York.”
Related
“I had a choice. Where would I want to spend my 30th birthday? The answer is you’re looking at it. This is the first show of my 30th year of life,” Taylor gushed to the crowd.
Swift wasn’t the only singer who had a blast during the event.
Check out the joyful photos of Niall Horan, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and more below at Jingle Ball 2019
Kevin Jonas
Related
Camila Cabello
Lauv
Related
Olivia Wilde
Fletcher
Related
Jooheon
Lizzo
Niall Horan
Dan Smyers
Drew Barrymore
Luke Hemmings
Nick Jonas
[INSERT_ELEMENTOR id=”14177″]