13 Photos of Niall Horan, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and More Having a Blast at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019

Singer Taylor Swift‘s 30th birthday was celebrated yesterday (December 13, 2019) during Z100′s Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

She received a massive cake that featured the faces of her cats, Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin, on it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Taylor Swift poses with a giant birthday cake onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Taylor performed her recent hits like “Me!” and “Christmas Far Tree” (her first live performance of the holiday single) while also singing classics like “Blank Space” and “Welcome To New York.”

“I had a choice. Where would I want to spend my 30th birthday? The answer is you’re looking at it. This is the first show of my 30th year of life,” Taylor gushed to the crowd.

Swift wasn’t the only singer who had a blast during the event.

Check out the joyful photos of Niall Horan, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and more below at Jingle Ball 2019

Kevin Jonas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Kevin Jonas performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Camila Cabello

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Camila Cabello performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Lauv

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Lauv performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Olivia Wilde

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Olivia Wilde speaks onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Fletcher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Fletcher performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Jooheon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Jooheon of Monsta X performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Lizzo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Lizzo performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Niall Horan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Niall Horan performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Dan Smyers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Dan Smyers performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Drew Barrymore

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Drew Barrymore speaks onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Luke Hemmings

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Luke Hemmings of Five Seconds of Summer performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Nick Jonas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Nick Jonas performs onstage during iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One on December 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

[INSERT_ELEMENTOR id=”14177″]