JK Rowling has decided now is the right time, at the beginning of Pride Month, to voice her opinion on transgender people.
The Harry Potter author took to social media on Saturday evening with a series of tweets on sex and gender in relation to trans people:
The remarks immediately drew criticism from trans people and allies alike, with many calling them “offensive”:
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) condemned the feminist author’s tweet.
“The vast consensus of medical and other scientific experts validate trans people and urge affirmation of us,” tweeted HRC’s Charlotte Clymer. “Your own country’s medical organizations have said as much. You don’t love trans people, and you certainly don’t care about us.”
Others weighed in as well.
Rowling kept sticking to her guns in a second round of tweets in which she shared a series of articles – one from a “terrified” lesbian woman afraid to speak out against trans women, as well as an article that references “people who menstruate”:
Obviously and rightfully so, this series of tweets, pissed people off even more so.
In December, Rowling faced backlash for supporting a researcher who claimed biological sex can’t be changed.
