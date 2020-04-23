Jussie Smollett’s Lawsuit Alleging Malicious Prosecution Case Dismissed by Judge

Jussie Smollett‘s counter lawsuit against the city of Chicago was thrown out by a federal judge Wednesday (April 22, 2020).

The judge said Smollett’s claim cannot move forward until the first lawsuit is handled.

The city is still trying to recoup the $130,000 spent investigating what it calls a staged crime in January of 2019. Smollett was trying to avoid paying those fees.

Smollett’s counterclaim accused the City and CPD of ignoring key evidence that proved the actor’s claim of an attack. It accused then Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson of maliciously going after Smollett without probable cause.

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 21: In this handout provided by the Chicago Police Department, Jussie Smollett poses for a booking photo after turning himself into the Chicago Police Department on February 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The 36-year-old “Empire” star is facing a class four felony charge for filing a false police report after claiming he was the victim of an assault on January 29th. (Photo by Chicago Police Department via Getty Images)

“In the face of mounting public pressure to solve the high-profile attack on Mr. Smollett, Counterclaim-Defendant Johnson authorized the CPD…to file a complaint against Mr. Smollett on the basis of false and unreliable evidence from the Osundario Brothers.”

The judge, U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall, said that Smollett could not file a malicious prosecution claim until after all of the proceedings against him — including his February 2020 indictment on six counts for allegedly lying to police about the attack — has ended.

Kendall said that the Chicago Police Department was motivated to bring Smollett to justice “for a crime it had probable cause to think he committed.”

In January of 2019, Smollett claimed that he, an openly gay black man, was attacked in Chicago by two masked men who beat him, tied a rope around his neck and taunted him with racist and homophobic slurs.

Chicago police said the attack was staged, and Smollett was charged with making a false report. Those original charges were subsequently dropped with little explanation from prosecutors.

From Our Partners

★ WATCH: Fran Drescher Breaks Down Her Iconic Looks From 1993 Til Now [OMG BLOG]

★ Sam Smith to Andy Cohen: “I Can Completely Confirm, I Love Poppers” [Towleroad]

★ Aaron Carter and GF Are Having a Baby [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Kate and Goldie Landed the People’s “Beautiful” Cover [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Chris Pine Wore a Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sleeveless Tank & a Jaunty Scarf in LA [Celebitchy]

★ First Look at the Studio One Forever Documentary [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Ryan O’Neal‘s Paper Moon, Plus His Peyton Piece [Boy Culture]