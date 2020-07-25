Socialite Life
Now Reading
Justin Bieber Paid a Visit to Kanye West in Wyoming As West Refuses to See Wife Kim Kardashian
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Justin Bieber Paid a Visit to Kanye West in Wyoming As West Refuses to See Wife Kim Kardashian

by
July 25, 2020
Justin Bieber Storms MTV‚Äôs ‚ÄúFresh Out Live‚Äù and Makes a Superfan‚Äôs Dreams Come True
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV

Pop star Justin Bieber has paid a visit to Kanye West this week in Wyoming amid reports that the presidential hopeful has been distancing from his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Like much of his communication with followers and fans this week, West, 43, took to Twitter to announce the pop star’s arrival.

“DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” West tweeted along with a photo of one of his team members and the “Sorry” singer.

That must have been one riveting conversation. To have been a fly on that wall!

The “campus” West is referring to appears to be one of his properties near Cody, Wyo. where West has big plans to build a facility for his sneaker brand. The rapper told GQ in April that he has a 4,500-acre ranch there as well as a second 6,500-acre piece of land.

Premiere Of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Red Carpet
Justin Bieber attends the premiere of YouTube Original’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, TMZ claims that West has been “refusing” to see his wife, Kim Kardashian, who reportedly remains in Los Angeles, Calif.

See Also
Halloween
Maluma, Antoni Porowski, Mariah Carey and More Partied it Up at Heidi Klum and Bette Midler’s Halloween Bashes

Signs of a falling out between the Yeezy founder and reality star, who have been married since 2014, were made obvious on Monday night (July 20, 2020) when his viral Twitter rant left fans fearing for his mental health.

Kardashian released a statement Wednesday asking for “compassion” and acknowledged West’s bipolar disorder for the first time.

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Outside Arrivals
Kim Kardashian and Kayne West attends “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Quote of the day: Gwyneth Paltrow says Rob Lowe’s wife taught her “how to give a blowjob.” [OMG BLOG]

★ Watch as Anderson Cooper interrupts coronavirus town hall with an update on his son, Wyatt: “He Smells Like Milk.” [Towleroad]

Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Karen finally has her OWN theme song! [Curt and Frank]

★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]

Ana de Armas is taking an Affleck break. Let’s all join her. [Go Fug Yourself]

JK Rowling has sued a kids’ website for talking about cancel culture and her transphobia. [Celebitchy]

★ This classic clip from Password Plus featuring Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Walt, bless his heart, is truly something wonderful. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X