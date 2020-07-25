Pop star Justin Bieber has paid a visit to Kanye West this week in Wyoming amid reports that the presidential hopeful has been distancing from his wife, Kim Kardashian.
Like much of his communication with followers and fans this week, West, 43, took to Twitter to announce the pop star’s arrival.
“DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” West tweeted along with a photo of one of his team members and the “Sorry” singer.
That must have been one riveting conversation. To have been a fly on that wall!
The “campus” West is referring to appears to be one of his properties near Cody, Wyo. where West has big plans to build a facility for his sneaker brand. The rapper told GQ in April that he has a 4,500-acre ranch there as well as a second 6,500-acre piece of land.
Meanwhile, TMZ claims that West has been “refusing” to see his wife, Kim Kardashian, who reportedly remains in Los Angeles, Calif.
Signs of a falling out between the Yeezy founder and reality star, who have been married since 2014, were made obvious on Monday night (July 20, 2020) when his viral Twitter rant left fans fearing for his mental health.
Kardashian released a statement Wednesday asking for “compassion” and acknowledged West’s bipolar disorder for the first time.
“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”
THE LATEST
- Justin Bieber Paid a Visit to Kanye West in Wyoming As West Refuses to See Wife Kim Kardashian
- Let’s Kiki About RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5: The Finale
- The Friday Cocktail — Lemon Drop Martini
- Mark-Paul Gosselaar Finally Watching Saved By the Bell, Mariah Carey, Aaron Carter, Taylor Swift, Mel Gibson, and More: QUICKIES
- Johnny Depp Libel Trial: Amber Heard Accused of Beating Sister, Sister Claims Depp Punched Heard
- Jennifer Lopez Reveals the True Origin of Nickname J.Lo
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Quote of the day: Gwyneth Paltrow says Rob Lowe’s wife taught her “how to give a blowjob.” [OMG BLOG]
★ Watch as Anderson Cooper interrupts coronavirus town hall with an update on his son, Wyatt: “He Smells Like Milk.” [Towleroad]
★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Karen finally has her OWN theme song! [Curt and Frank]
★ Yes, we are in the age of “business” face mask attire and these men nailed it! [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Ana de Armas is taking an Affleck break. Let’s all join her. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ JK Rowling has sued a kids’ website for talking about cancel culture and her transphobia. [Celebitchy]
★ This classic clip from Password Plus featuring Carol Burnett, Vicki Lawrence and Walt, bless his heart, is truly something wonderful. [Boy Culture]