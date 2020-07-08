Justin Timberlake is taking a stance and calling for Confederate statues to be removed, which he noted that more than half of them are in the South.
The 39-year-old singer, a Tennessee native, took to Instagram on Monday to push for action amid protests across America.
“A lot of you know I’m from Tennessee…a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this. When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple,” Timberlake’s caption began.
“This is when you hear ‘But that’s all in the past’. So let’s be clear… those men who proudly owned and abused Black people are STILL celebrated all over the country,” the “Mirrors” singer continued.
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Justin Timberlake News
“There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US,” he continued. “More than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners. If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down.”
Timberlake says “removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America” and “a step towards progress and actual equality for all.”
Timberlake accompanied his message with a video that he said highlights “the history of the monuments in your own states and counties” from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
Timberlake is one of many celebrities weighing on the controversial Confederate symbol, which has been slammed by critics as racist and hailed by supporters as a part of their heritage. The ongoing debate was renewed by the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 while in police custody.
Read Justin Timberlake’s full post below
A lot of you know I’m from Tennessee
…a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this. ⠀
When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple. ⠀
This is when you hear “But that’s all in the past”. So let’s be clear… those men who proudly owned and abused Black people are STILL celebrated all over the country. ⠀
There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US. More than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners.
If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down. But let’s remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country’s vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it’s a step towards progress and actual equality for all.
This video is by @aclu_nationwide, which has been fighting hard to remove these statues across the country. Their Legal Director #JeffreyRobinson has been speaking on this issue for years (you can find more in the link in my bio). Please follow them and learn more about the history of the monuments in your own states and counties.
THE LATEST
- Justin Timberlake Would Like All the Confederate Memorials to Be Taken Down
- The Five — Sam Smith, I’ll Be Gone In the Dark, Pool Time, Deacon Phillippe and Sarah Cooper
- Brad Pitt to Star As Hitman Named Ladybug in ‘Bullet Train’
- Zach Braff Remembers Late Friend Nick Cordero’s Life and Last Days
- Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred to Brooklyn Federal Prison, Reportedly Has Copies of Epstein Sex Tapes
- Johnny Depp Takes Stand in Libel Trial, Claims Amber Heard Hit Him
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Charli XCX is back with some new music. Watch the irresistible “Enemy (Vertical Video).” [OMG BLOG]
★ Surprise! Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who has “trivialized the pandemic and flouted social distancing,” has tested positive for COVID-19. [Towleroad]
★ Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg divorce after 19 years. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Let’s all give the co-creator of The Daily Show the help that she needs. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Kate could get really into masks that match her patterned day dresses. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Rebel Wilson‘s diet, the Martyr Diet, involves excessive food chewing, because why not? [Celebitchy]
★ Daniel Ryan Maples, a white insurance agent, when berserk when he was asked to wear a mask inside Costco. He approached the customer yelling, “I FEEL THREATENED!” No sure, you’re not, your just an asshole. [Boy Culture]