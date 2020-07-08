Justin Timberlake is taking a stance and calling for Confederate statues to be removed, which he noted that more than half of them are in the South.

The 39-year-old singer, a Tennessee native, took to Instagram on Monday to push for action amid protests across America.

“A lot of you know I’m from Tennessee…a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this. When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple,” Timberlake’s caption began.

Justin Timberlake attends the ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ photocall during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

“This is when you hear ‘But that’s all in the past’. So let’s be clear… those men who proudly owned and abused Black people are STILL celebrated all over the country,” the “Mirrors” singer continued.

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Justin Timberlake News

“There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US,” he continued. “More than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners. If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down.”

Justin Timberlake poses with the Contemporary Icon Award backstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Timberlake says “removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America” and “a step towards progress and actual equality for all.”

Timberlake accompanied his message with a video that he said highlights “the history of the monuments in your own states and counties” from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Justin Timberlake attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Timberlake is one of many celebrities weighing on the controversial Confederate symbol, which has been slammed by critics as racist and hailed by supporters as a part of their heritage. The ongoing debate was renewed by the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 while in police custody.

Read Justin Timberlake’s full post below

A lot of you know I’m from Tennessee

…a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this. ⠀

When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple. ⠀

This is when you hear “But that’s all in the past”. So let’s be clear… those men who proudly owned and abused Black people are STILL celebrated all over the country. ⠀

There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US. More than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners.

If we plan to move forward, these monuments must come down. But let’s remember: Removing these statues does not erase our country’s vile history of oppression — removing them is a symbol of respect for Black people in America and it’s a step towards progress and actual equality for all.

This video is by @aclu_nationwide, which has been fighting hard to remove these statues across the country. Their Legal Director #JeffreyRobinson has been speaking on this issue for years (you can find more in the link in my bio). Please follow them and learn more about the history of the monuments in your own states and counties.

THE LATEST