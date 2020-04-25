Celebrity

Kanye West Is A Billionaire and Kanye West Wants You to Know It

By Michael Prieve
Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren
7

Kanye West is officially a billionaire according to a newly published Forbes report.

On Friday afternoon (April 24, 2020) Forbes revealed that they were allowed to look at what they believed to be an “authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc.” After analyzing all of his assets, Forbes was comfortable in officially giving Ye billionaire status.

From Forbes: When our annual billionaires list appeared earlier this month, again with West absent—still no documentation, and now a pandemic to boot—West again reacted with hurt and venom. “You know what you’re doing,” he texted. “You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name.” At one point, he texted that Forbes was “purposely a part of a group of media” that was trying to suppress his self-made narrative because of his race. That sister-in-law Kylie Jenner did make the list also clearly stuck in his craw.

Related
Celebrity

How Rich Is Drake? Just Ask His $395,000 Horsehair Mattress

Celebrity

Leaked Video of Taylor Swift Call With Kanye West Over ‘Famous’ Video Proves Swift Was Telling the Truth —…

Then yesterday, a breakthrough: West directed his team to provide what we feel is an authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc.

Here’s a break down of West’s financials which includes $17 million in cash, $90 million music catalog, $35 million in stocks, $140 million in annual revenue from his Adidas deal, $125 million in assets and $100 million in debt.

Despite now being officially classed as a billionaire, West was unhappy with Forbes and claimed they had undervalued him.

Related
Music

Kanye West Covers His Entire Body in Silver Paint for New Opera Mary

Celebrity

Kanye West Claims That He’s ‘the Greatest Artist That God Has Ever Created’

“It’s not a billion,” West reportedly said in a text to the magazine. “It’s 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

He had been left displeased with an article from last year in which Forbes refused to class him as a billionaire. West is said to have texted a reporter it was a “disrespectful article” that was “purposely snubbing me”.

His ire was further provoked earlier this month when Forbes released its annual billionaires’ list, with West’s name absent.

From Our Partners

★ WATCH: Long-haired businessmen video conference with Will Ferrell and Will Forte! [OMG BLOG]

Related
Celebrity

Kanye West Will Now Only Make Gospel Music, Announces Jesus Is King Documentary

Celebrity

Brad Pitt Joined Kayne West for Sunday Service

★ Gay COVID-19 Survivor Andy Cohen: “My Blood Could Save a Life, But Instead It’s Over Here Boiling” (WATCH) [Towleroad]

★ 70 Year Old Richard Gere & Wife Have Baby [Evil Beet Gossip]

Outlander recap: The Ballad of Nagini [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Florida Man Tom Brady Breaks-And-Enters Into a Stranger’s Home in “Tompa Bay” [Celebitchy]

★ Song of the Day: “Lemon Cake” by Sheila E [Kenneth in the 212]

Barbra Streisand Is 78 [Boy Culture]

Source Forbes
You might also like More from author
More Stories

That Time When Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking…

This Is Why Bruce Willis Is Home Quarantined With Ex Demi…

Ansel Elgort Posts Thirst Trap Photo For Charity

Follow Us @socialitelife

X