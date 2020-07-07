Kanye West‘s 2020 presidential run, #2020Vision, is not off to the best start.
First of all, he hasn’t actually officially filed the paperwork to run for president.
There were many skeptics who believed that West was pulling some kind of stunt, and that argument has been boosted by the fact that West hasn’t filed any of the paperwork required to run for president with the FEC (Federal Election Commission), according to a report by BBC News.
The only candidate bearing the name “Kanye West” appears to be a joke: someone called Kanye Deez Nuts West filed in 2015 as a Green Party candidate, using the address “1977 Golddigger Avenue, Suite Yeezus.” Deez Nuts West has raised exactly $0 in donations.
Second, it has been revealed that Kanye West’s clothing and sneaker brand Yeezy received a loan from the federal government’s pandemic rescue fund worth between $2 million and $5 million, helping it save 106 jobs, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday.
Yeezy, best known for its $250 sneakers, just announced a major deal with Gap that will have the rap superstar designing hoodies and T-shirts that will be sold in the chain’s 1,100 stores around the world. A representative for Yeezy did not immediately respond to request for comment.
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Kanye West News
Kanye owns Yeezy. Kanye has made it VERY well known that he is a billionaire. Why does a billionaire need $2 million and $5 million? Seems like a very Donald Trumpish move to me.
Third, he is building a 52,000 square foot mega-mansion on his ranch in Wyoming. When tens of millions of Americans are currently struggling to pay rent, this is basically outright disgusting. And who needs 52,000 square feet. That’s almost 10,000 square feet per person in his family.
He’s just utterly clueless and narcissistic.
THE LATEST
- Johnny Depp Takes Stand in Libel Trial, Claims Amber Heard Hit Him
- Kanye West Has Yet to Officially File for Presidential Run and Other ‘Campaign’ Blunders
- Halle Berry Apologizes for Considering Role as Transgender Man
- The Five — Welcome to Chechnya, Skater Boy, Dad, Gay Good News, and Chris Pine
- Jason Derulo Celebrated the Fourth of July Shirtless and Onstage
- J.K. Rowling Is Once Again Killing Her Harry Potter Legacy With Another Round of Transphobia
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Sufjan Stevens is back with his first single off of his forthcoming album, From The Ascension. Take a listen. [OMG BLOG]
★ Several employees at a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop in Woodstock, Georgia were fired after a video shared on social media showed them mocking lynchings with a noose made out of bread dough. [Towleroad]
★ A congressional candidate is receiving widespread ridicule for sharing an outlandish conspiracy theory about Beyoncé’s heritage in a bizarre Twitter rant on Saturday. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ There was tennis drama in Nice, France, where Stefanos Tsitsipas‘s hot dad and hot ass took center stage during a match against Corentin Moutet. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Is Ben Affleck really this hilarious? [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Talulah Riley denies knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, but she did know Jeffrey Epstein? [Celebitchy]
★ Enjoy some David Corenswet. You know you want to. [Boy Culture]