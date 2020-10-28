Kathy Hilton is officially part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11.

After months of speculation that the older sister of Kyle Richards would join the show, it was confirmed that Kathy will be taking on a “friend of” role. While she won’t hold a diamond full-time, she will be making several appearances throughout the season.

It has been a long time coming for Kathy Hilton and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards is her younger sister and is the OG of the BH franchise. Their other sister, Kim Richards, spent five seasons on the Bravo show.

Getty Images

Reports of Kathy joining the show have been circulating around for some time. Earlier this week, Kyle reacted to the rumors in an interview with Us Weekly. Refusing to give away much of the matter, the 51-year-old said, “I don’t know. I cannot… I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Filming for season 11 of RHOBH will start soon with Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais returning. Crystal Kung Minkoff has joined the show full time, marking the first Asian-American on the series. Sutton Stracke will remain in the “friend of” role for Season 11 as well.