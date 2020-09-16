Socialite Life
Katie Holmes Reportedly Cannot Stop Texting New Beau Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Katie Holmes Reportedly Cannot Stop Texting New Beau Emilio Vitolo Jr.

September 16, 2020
Actress Katie Holmes reportedly texts her rumored boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., all day long and reportedly he cannot get enough of her attention.

The actress has been spotted with the chef in New York City, and now a source says the two have been talking almost non-stop, reports People.

Katie Holmes Harry Winston Unveils "New York Collection"
Katie Holmes attends the “New York Collection” by Harry Winston at The Rainbow Room on September 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“Emilio is very charming, flirty. It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,” the source said, adding: “She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it. He can’t get enough of her attention.”

The two were recently seen kissing this past Sunday. They were first seen together at a dinner early this month.

Another source said the actress is “smitten” with the chef.

Holmes was previously married to actor Tom Cruise and they have a daughter, Suri. The actress was also linked to actor Jamie Foxx for several years before they split in 2019.

Katie Holmes Glenda Bailey And Katie Holmes Host The Launch Of The Saks IT List Townhouse In Partnership With American Express And Harper's BAZAAR
Katie Holmes attends the launch of the Saks IT List Townhouse hosted by Glenda Bailey and Katie Holmes in partnership with American Express and Harper’s BAZAAR on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

