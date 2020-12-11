Kelly Clarkson claims ex Brandon Blackstock defrauded her for over a decade

Well, this divorce just turned a helluva lot more complicated. As part of the legal battle being waged between Kelly Clarkson and her former management company, Clarkson has accused members of Starstruck Management — specifically Brandon Blackstock and his father Narvel — of fraud and “illegal services.”

Clarkson filed legal documents with the California Labor Commission in October, alleging that Brandon, 43, and his Starstruck Management company defrauded her by charging her outlandish fees during her time with the team.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

According to the documents, obtained by Us Weekly on Thursday, December 10, 2020, Clarkson claimed that her agreement with the management company was a “fraudulent and subterfuge device” that allowed her managers to perform “illegal services” as agents.

Clarkson alleged that Brandon and Narvel, 64, were not licensed in the state of California to be agents, and therefore she wants to recoup all the money she paid to the company during her 13 years in which they acted as her agent.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It was previously reported that Clarkson was countersuing the management company, claiming it had violated the California Labor Code. The October 20 filing alleged that Starstruck was not properly licensed when “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements.”