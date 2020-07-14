Kristen Doute is breaking her silence end addressing her Vanderpump Rules firing after Faith Stowers called her and Stassi Schroeder out for racist remarks and name-calling.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn,” Doute, 37, said during the new episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, which will be released tomorrow Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Kristen Doute attends OK! Magazine’s So Sexy NYC Event at HAUS Nightclub on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

“I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias. Learning about anti-racism. Learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes I think [are] so important,” Doute said.

Doute was one of four Pump Rules stars who would not be returning to the series come season 9 due to their past controversial remarks and actions. Schroeder, 32, and newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also cut from the reality show.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute attend Kristen Doute’s James Mae Launch Party on June 28, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Kristen, along with Schroeder, came under fire after their former co-star Faith Stowers — one of the only Black cast members to appear on the reality series — revealed how she was treated by the two stars.

Proof of the treatment could be seen in an old tweet Kristen sent insinuating that a wanted thief and Stowers were the same person. As a result, Stassi was also fired, along with Season 8 newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who had several racists tweets resurface early this year.

Kristen Doute attends Miss Me and Lucky Magazine celebrate ‘Dominique Cohen For Miss Me’ Holiday Capsule Collection Launch on December 1, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Although the incident involving the He’s Making You Crazy author happened in 2018, she’s since realized how problematic her actions were.

“It was definitely none of my business to take anything to social media [and] essentially send a mob out to this person. Especially because she’s Black,” she said. “It was really just not my place to go there.”

Kristen Doute attends Nocking Point and Witches of Weho Wines “Basic Witch” Launch Event with Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney Schwartz at Farmhouse Los Angeles at Beverly Center on July 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Nocking Points Wines)

“At the end of the day I’m not a [expletive] saint,” she admitted. “I’m doing the best that I can. I’m human and I make mistakes all the time and I’m just trying to do something every day that makes this a little bit better for everyone.”

Since the whole Vandeprump Rules firing fiasco, Kristen and Stassi have hired the same crisis manager to help get them through this difficult time. In a statement released by their new representative Steve Honig, the duo appears willing to do the work necessary to repair their images.

“Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward,” the statement read.

THE LATEST