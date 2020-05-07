Kristin Cavallari Reportedly Thought Jay Cutler Became ‘This Lazy, Unmotivated Guy’

A source has told Page Six that Kristin Cavallari didn’t think Jay Cutler was ambitious enough once he left the Chicago Bears. The couple married back in 2013 when he was a quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

“She was growing increasingly impatient with him. He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something,” the source claims.

“Instead, he backed out — this is [three] years ago — and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.”

Apparently, Kristin “views herself as very polished and put together, and [Cutler as] this lazy, unmotivated guy.”

Sources earlier this week told E! that another issue between the former couple was that Cutler “wasn’t as supportive of her career as she would have liked,” and that “the issues were ongoing for a long time” and “things weren’t improving,” despite that “they both wanted the marriage to work.”

In her Instagram post announcing the news, the Laguna Beach beauty said the split would be a cordial one: “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

It sounds like their marriage was a ton of fun!

More Celebrity News

Loading Videos...

From Our Partners

★ Naomi Campbell Breaks Down 13 Met Gala Looks From 1900 Til Now [OMG BLOG]

★ Barbra Streisand Releases Tribute Video for COVID-19 Frontline Workers: WATCH [Towleroad]

★ Every Comedian You’ve Ever Heard of to Perform Sunday Night [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Blake Lively Has Worn Some Pretty Memorable Stuff to the Met [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Brad Pitt & Alia Shawkat Are Still “Hanging Out Plenty” During the Quarantine [Celebitchy]

★ Cole Escola Returns With an Online Version of ‘Help! I’m Stuck!’ [Kenneth in the 212]

★ NYC Subways Getting Nightly Whore’s Bath [Boy Culture]