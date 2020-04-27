VideoCelebrityVideo

Lea Michele Is Pregnant With Her First Child

By Michael Prieve 2

Congratulations are in order for Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

People confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together. And while details haven’t been released just yet, a source tells the magazine that Michele and Reich, an entrepreneur and business owner, are happy to share the news.

“They’ve always wanted to be parents,” the source explained.

The couple has been together since July 2017 and married in March 2019.

